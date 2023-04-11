Intensify inspection at check-posts: DC

April 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra has instructed the Officers to intensify inspection at the check-posts opened to check election related irregularities if any, ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections on May 10 in the State.

Addressing the meeting of officers deputed on election duty, at his office yesterday, Deputy Commissioner Rajendra said ‘Compulsorily every vehicle should be inspected, without deciding on your own. In case of any suspicion, the vehicle should be thoroughly inspected. Ensure that CCTV cameras and back up are in condition at all the check-posts. While the required cameras should be provided by the local administration.’

The Officers of Election Commission are expected to visit the city in a day or two. Hence, all Officers should work with agility and as a team without giving room for any confusion. Already several articles like watch and cooker have been sold in large numbers. Hence, the Officers should keep an eye on godowns and digital transactions made using the same cellphone number through Google Pay, Phonepe and Paytm, the DC added.

City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, ZP CEO K. M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy and others attended the meeting.