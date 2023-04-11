Officials observe SVEEP rituals but miss whole purpose

April 11, 2023

MGP meeting calls for effective implementation of voter awareness and inclusion programmes

Mysore/Mysuru: The April monthly meeting of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP)was about the citizens’ sacred duty — voting — during elections.

The meeting was significant as the State is going to poll in a month and as a fundamental duty, all eligible voters must exercise their franchise. Sector Officer Sampath Kumar, Revenue Officer Umesh, Booth-Level Officers Suresh and Ganesh led the discussion as part of promoting the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

The meeting saw participation by several citizens and three students from Maharani’s College came from their vacation from T. Narasipur and Bengaluru to participate in the discussion. Speakers were highly critical of SVEEP and some complained of not receiving voter cards even after several efforts.

Some were wondering what to do when their names are removed from the voter list without their knowledge and many technical issues of requirements for registering were discussed. It became obvious that officials simply go through rituals of SVEEP and miss the whole purpose.

However, one shining outcome was that Sampath Kumar, who is in charge of Chamaraja Constituency, wrote a note to the DC, who is also the District Electoral Officer, soon after the meeting sharing the main points.

Founder-President of MGP Dr. Bhamy Shenoy pointed out that officials must show how dedicated they are to eliminate poll freebies. “Importantly, they must stop harassing common man. Even during checking in buses and goods vehicles, the common man has to produce bills for goods he is carrying. Will the same enthusiasm be shown when politicians and their followers are checked,” he questioned.

The meeting noted that urban areas have far lesser voter percentages than rural areas. In the 2018 Assembly polls, rural areas had around 80 percent voter participation but in Chamaraja Constituency — with more educated residents — it was just 59.67 percent.