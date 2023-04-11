Two-day TiECON Meet on Business Scalability on Apr. 14 and 15

April 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mysuru Chapter, has organised a two-day annual flagship event TiECON Conference with the theme ‘Business Scalability and Sustainability’ on Apr. 14 and 15 at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel in city.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Sudhanva Dhananjaya, President, TiE Mysuru, said that the Conference will provide a unique platform for entrepreneurs in Mysuru to learn from and network with investors, business leaders and policy makers, to help their ventures scale rapidly and sustain profitably over a period of time. In all, 15 speakers will speak on various topics during the two-day Conference. Over 300 representatives including TiE student representatives will take part in the mega Conference.

The event will be inaugurated at 5.30 pm on Apr. 14 with opening remarks by Nagarajan Srinivasan, Chairperson, TiECON 2023 followed by keynote address on ‘Excellence Has No Borders’ by Dr. Ajai Kumar, Executive Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.

Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony

During the two-day event, Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to the following four distinguished personalities in recognition of their immense contribution to their respective fields and to the development of Mysuru — K.B. Ganapathy, Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra; Abbas Salehbhai Vagh, Managing Director (MD) of The Decorative Laminates India Pvt. Ltd.; Ramesh Kunhikannan, MD of Kaynes Technologies and Dr. Brahmavar Raghunath Pai, CMD of Vijay Wires & Filaments Industries.

The awards for K.B. Ganapathy, Abbas Salehbhai Vagh and Dr. Brahmavar Raghunath Pai will be presented on Apr. 14 while for Ramesh Kunhikannan it will be presented on Apr. 15 said Sabareeshan, President, TiECON Award Committee.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. There are 61 TiE Chapters in 14 countries across the world. TiE Mysuru Chapter began just four years ago consisting of over 160 members.

The two-day event will feature fireside chat with Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chairperson of TiE India Angels and Rajasthan Angels; Prashanth Prakash, Partner – Accel Partners and Pavan Ranga, MD & CEO of Rangsons who will explore various dimensions of investing in start-ups while Ramesh Kunhikannan will speak on ‘Path to IPO.’

Speakers will speak on various topics including Charu Sharma, Director – Mashal Sports will speak about ‘Sporting Expectations’; T.V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education on ‘India – a Start-up Nation’; B.V. Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission on ‘Beyond Bengaluru’; Panel discussion on ‘Challenges in Scaling: Tier 2 Cities’ with Shravani Pawar, Founder Director of Safe Hands 24/7 Services Pvt. Ltd. and Savitha Mallappa, Founder and CEO of rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd; Eshwar K. Vikas, Co-Founder and CEO, Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd, Umakant Soni, Co-founder & CEO, Artpark, Sousthav Chakrabarty, Founder and CEO, Siply will chair a panel discussion on ‘New Technologies, New Markets, New Ecosystems’; Shekhar Naik, Captain of Indian Blind Cricket Team will speak on ‘Story of Resilience, Endurance’; Madan Padaki, President TiE Bangalore, Founder & CEO of 1Bridge will speak on ‘Building for Bharat.’

Prizes will be distributed on Apr. 15 for the winners of TiE University Pitchfest 2023.

Registration is free for TiE members while non-TiE members must pay Rs. 2,000 to attend. Interested may register by logging on to https://bit.ly/tiecon2023 or call V.K. Mahesh on Mob: 94481-54063.