Annual TiECon Mysuru 2023 event in city on Apr. 14 and 15

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 8- In recent years, Mysuru city has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of startups and entrepreneurial ventures, fuelled by a fast-developing startup ecosystem.

This rise has been made possible due to the efforts of various stakeholders, such as government agencies, educational institutions, investors and entrepreneurs and entrepreneur organisations, coming together to create a conducive environment for startups to thrive, though a platform provided by TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs).

TiE was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of entrepreneurs, corporate executives and senior professionals. Over the last 30 years, TiE Chapters around the world have become a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs, professionals, industry leaders and investors to interact with one another and forge long-lasting relationships.

Currently, there are 15,000 members in 61 Chapters across 14 countries. TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing next generation of entrepreneurs.

TiE Mysuru is a young Chapter of four years and has been instrumental in creating a vibrant startup community with various activities, focused towards enabling startups to be successful.

Activities such as monthly knowledge sessions from industry experts on Sales, Marketing, Investing, Business Valuation, Business Models, inspiring stories of successful entrepreneurs, Technology Trends etc., along with entrepreneurial competitions, such as Pitchfests held at Colleges and Universities across Karnataka. Some of these ideas from Pitchfest are nurtured by TiE mentors so they can grow to be successful enterprises. In an effort to provide further fillip to the growth of this environment, TiE Mysuru is bringing all the ecosystem players and a host of renowned speakers under a single umbrella under the aegis of its annual flagship event TiECon Mysuru 2023. TiE Mysuru is hosting this event for the 4th year in in a row on Apr. 14 and 15 at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel.

TiE also hosts a wide range of events catering to various industry verticals, educational events hosted by TiE Institute, TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) programme to foster entrepreneurship in youths and TiE Women’s Forum for empowering women entrepreneurs Mysuru’s startup community is poised for rapid growth in the coming years.

“Mysuru Cluster Seed Fund is a good initiative and will provide the necessary capital for startups.” says D. Sudhanva, Founder & CEO of Excel Soft and TiE Mysuru Chapter President.

