Single window for poll-related complaints

April 8, 2023

Use SUVIDHA, C-VIGIL apps for approvals, complaints

Mysuru, Apr. 8 (BS)- Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who also serves as the District Electoral Officer, has directed the general public and political parties to use the single window system developed by the Election Commission, namely the SUVIDHA and C-VIGIL apps, to obtain permissions for programmes and file complaints to check any irregularities reported during the elections.

Yesterday, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra addressed a meeting of political parties regarding the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections and advised them to take advantage of the SUVIDHA software developed by the Election Commission. The software can be used by political parties to obtain permission for candidate processions, sound systems, rallies and other programmes.

To ensure impartial, free and fair elections, the 1950 Helpline has been opened to receive complaints related to the Election Model Code of Conduct. Anyone found engaging in electoral malpractices by luring voters will be dealt with according to the law, the DC said.

The District Administration has urged leaders of various political parties to cooperate in conducting the elections in a peaceful, free and fair manner.

Candidates who require permission for vehicles, sound systems, meetings, programmes, rallies and other election-related activities can file their application on the SUVIDHA software. The application can be accessed at https://suvidha.eci.gov.in/suvidhaac/public/login. In case of any complaints related to violations of the Code of Conduct, the C-VIGIL platform can be used to report them.

The Election Commission has implemented several stringent measures to prevent violations of the poll code. The C-VIGIL software has been introduced to facilitate the sharing of information with the Election Commission in a secure and easy manner. This platform enables the general public to report violations of the poll code in a confidential manner.

Non-clearance of banners and posters, distribution of money, liquor, sarees and other freebies and organising programmes without permission are violations of the Model Code of Conduct. If members of the public have information on such violations, they can file a complaint by downloading the C-VIGIL app on their mobile phone.

The app allows users to attach photo, video, or audio clippings as evidence to support their complaint. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of reporting any such violations to ensure the conduct of a fair and transparent elections.