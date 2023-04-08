Opening tax counters during holidays pays off: MCC Zonal Offices collect Rs. 1.95 crore in a day

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 8 (RK&BCT)- The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) move to open tax collection cash counters at all its nine Zonal Offices on a holiday yesterday (Good Friday) and today (second Saturday) has paid rich dividends with Rs. 1.95 crore collection on the first day.

Today too, the counters will be open so that people can pay taxes in a hassle-free way. Yesterday, over 2,105 tax-payers reached the Zonal Offices and paid their property tax and water tax and by thy end of the day, the MCC collected Rs. 1.95 crore.

More people will pay tax this month as MCC annually declares a five percent rebate on taxes paid in April. MCC had made this special arrangement on this long weekend. However, tomorrow, Sunday, Apr. 9, the cash counters will be closed as the special arrangement will come to an end this evening.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that the MCC is expecting a revenue collection of Rs. 2 crore on Apr. 8, likely netting a total revenue of Rs. 4 crore in just two days.

Almost all the Zonal Offices — near Agrahara Akkana Balaga School, near Jayanagar Railway Gate, near Sharadadevinagar Circle, near Yadavagiri Akashvani Circle, near Basavanagudi Circle Hebbal, near Sheshadri Iyer Road Vidyavardhaka College, FTS Circle, Udayagiri and Gayathripuram — witnessed long queues of tax-payers.

Chairs have been set up by MCC staff at Zonal Offices for the elderly to be seated. Other MCC staff were also present helping tax-payers in keeping tax documents in order including the last year’s tax paid receipt.