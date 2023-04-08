Rangayana Chinnara Mela summer camp – 2023 – Two parents complain to DC: Director, Dy. Director clarify

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 8 (MK,TRR& BCT)- Some parents have complained to the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) alleging irregularities in the distribution of applications for Chinnara Mela- 2023 (summer camp for children) at Rangayana.

The parents have alleged that the applications were distributed in a non-transparent manner and that some were favoured over others in the much-awaited summer camp. They also alleged that the authorities distributed an additional 50 applications to people of their choice, violating rules.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa has also written to the DC requesting that financial transactions at Rangayana be stopped until the election process is completed, to prevent misuse of power, money and nepotism. The Director said that he has no role in the distribution of applications.

According to the complainants H.S. Manjunath and Praveen, applications for children between the ages of 7 to 14 were issued on April 1, with a fee of Rs. 100 for the application and Rs. 3,000 as the camp fee.

They claimed that they had lined up to get the applications at 9 am on Apr. 1 and by 11.30 am, they were informed that all 250 applications had been sold out, and they were asked to leave the premises. However, the parents alleged that Rangayana authorities distributed another 50 applications to individuals of their choice without any prior notice. The complainants said that this was an attempt to misuse power and money.

No role in selection: Cariappa

In a related development, Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa has also written a letter to the Mysuru DC, who is also the District Electoral Officer, appealing to him to stop financial transactions in Rangayana until the elections are completed.

Cariappa, who has been working as the Director for the past three years, stated that with the implementation of the Election Model Code of Conduct, all affairs of Rangayana are taking place at the level of officers, and they have unilaterally decided to organise the Chinnara Mela at a cost of Rs. 9-10 lakh without even informing him. Cariappa has appealed to the DC to not grant permission for financial transactions at Rangayana until the election process is completed to prevent misuse of power and money.

Regarding allegations of recommending Chinnara Mela applications to certain individuals, Cariappa clarified that he had not favoured anyone. “I just told them to collect the applications from the Rangayana office,” he said.

Deputy Director clarifies

Clarifying on the allegations of nepotism and favouritism while selecting the children for the Chinnara Mela, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati told reporters that every year, certain applications are reserved and there was nothing new this time.

“Of the 50 applications reserved, 10 are orphans recommended by the Department of Women and Child Development and the remaining 40 are the children of Rangayana employees,” she said.