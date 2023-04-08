‘Theatre education must be practical, shun theories on ideologies’

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 8 (MK&TRR)- Veteran dramatist Dr. H.S. Shivaprakash has opined that theatre education centres must be practical and experimental and they should shun teaching on theories and ideologies. Ideologies have nothing to do with the truths of our land, said the veteran while speaking at the valedictory of a two-day seminar organised to commemorate World Theatre Day at Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University on Thursday.

Regretting that even the National School of Drama (NSD) is following the model of teaching theories on ideologies, Dr. Shivaprakash said that even other autonomous theatre training centres are also following the same model.

“With the advent of English, there is a shortage of proper words to identify our various art forms. The vocabulary that is being used in theatre training should be refined properly. Commercialisation of theatre is resulting in the disappearance of art forms of tribals and so is their autonomous status. The Government, theatre experts and Universities must give priority to bring the various art forms of tribals and other lower caste communities to the social mainstream and ensure their progress, apart from saving art forms,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Music Varsity, Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, who also spoke, said that in the backdrop of the inclusion of Performing Arts in the National Education Policy (NEP), there is a need for more discussions on the issue. “Our theatre education and performing arts have become victims of untouchability. Because of the attitude of the Government and the administration, we are not getting adequate financial help to develop performing arts. We do not have a single permanent Professor. It is not enough if NEP is introduced without providing basic facilities and needed resources. Performing arts have been discriminated and hence the Government must turn its attention towards this art form,” urged Prof. Bettakote.

Research students, who participated in the seminar and presented research papers, were given certificates at the function.

Dr. H.S. Shivaprakash was felicitated on the occasion.

Music University Registrar Prof. T.S. Devaraja was present.