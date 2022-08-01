Residential system needed in theatre education: Prof. Bettakote
News

Residential system needed in theatre education: Prof. Bettakote

August 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “It is necessary to have ethics and professionalism in education. There is a need to introduce a residential system in theatre education too,” said Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote.

He was speaking after distributing the student ID cards to Bharatiya Rangavidyalaya students of 2022-23 batch at Rangayana in city recently.

“Apart from developing humanity in theatre education, one must be a good citizen of the country. Students who learn basic acting skills here have wide opportunities waiting for them in the film field. One can be a theatre teacher, actor, director, music technician etc.,” the VC said.

Talking about National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 implemented by the Central Government, Prof. Bettakote said that we must make use of the new policy by taking our modern education system, heritage and culture to international level and our country to global recognition.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s message to youths that how we shape our life is in our hands, Prof. Bettakote said, “Earlier, drama companies and professional theatres used to perform in villages and entertain people. As days passed, the theatre has also reformed and is doing great works in moulding a person’s interest and creating awareness among them.”

Rangayana Mysuru Director Addanda C. Cariappa, who presided, said that theatre training classes were started by senior Theatre Director Prasanna. “Now theatre has provided hundreds of talented artistes. Three elements any theatre student must have are discipline, commitment and promptness. Having all these aspects helps one to reach great heights,” he said.

Rangayana Mysuru Deputy Director Nirmala Matapathi, teachers Amith Reddy, Nandakumar, Jagadish Manavarthe, Anju Singh, Ramnath and others were present at the programme.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching