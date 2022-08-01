Manipal Media Network President T. Mohandas Pai passes away
News

August 1, 2022

Mangaluru: T. Mohandas M. Pai, President of Dr. T.M.A. Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network that runs Udayavani newspaper, passed away at the KMC Hospital yesterday, following prolonged illness. He was 89.

He is survived by his brothers Satish U. Pai, T. Ramdas Pai, T. Narayana Pai, T. Ashok Pai and sisters R. Vasanti, Jayanti Pai, Indumati Pai and Asha Pai.

Eldest son of Dr. T.M.A. Pai, Mohandas Pai was popularly known as the architect of Modern Manipal. Apart from TMA Pai Foundation and Manipal Media Network, Mohandas Pai also headed MGM College Trust and ICDS Limited.

Mohandas Pai contributed greatly towards modernisation of Manipal Press and make it a nationally-acclaimed printing firm. He also significantly contributed towards the growth of Udayavani.

A lover of art and culture, Mohandas Pai set up Rashtrakavi Govindapai Research Centre, Regional Resources Centre for Folk Performing Arts and MGM Yakshagana Kendra. He joined Vijayanath Shenoy to establish heritage village, a multicultural destination.

The body was kept for public viewing at the Ravindra Mantapa of MGM College today from 9 am to 11 am, which was followed by the last rites.

CM Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries have condoled the death of Mohandas Pai.

