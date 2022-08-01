‘Sasyaradhana’ month-long sapling planting campaign launched

August 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The month-long sapling planting campaign ‘Sasyaradhana’ was launched at a programme held at Shikshkarni Central School in Hebbal here on Friday.

This programme is being jointly implemented by Mysuru Sasyaradhana Samiti, Vidyavardhaka Educational Institutions, J.K. Tyres Private Limited and Lions Club International (317A).

Speaking after inaugurating the programme by lighting the traditional lamp, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that it is the pride of every Mysurean that Mysuru is called as the ‘City of Parks’ and ‘Green City.’ “Even Bengaluru cannot beat Mysuru when it comes to greenery. There are 600 parks in Mysuru,” he added.

“Thousands of saplings are being planted in the school premises and surrounding areas which is a great step toward conservation of environment,” he said and lauded the initiative besides urging every individual, organisation and institution to be more responsible in conserving and protecting nature.

Former MLC and Samiti Chairman D. Madegowda said that for the citizens of Mysuru want to stay healthy, it is not only the duty of MCC to keep everyone healthy, but it is the responsibility of every individual to maintain hygiene and healthy environment.

“Hebbal is an industrial area which needs to be converted into a green zone. The aim of the campaign is to plant saplings in the entire Hebbal region and turn it into a green zone in the next five months,” he said and informed that 2,000 saplings will be planted in the next seven weeks.

J.K. Tyres Pvt. Ltd, Mysuru, Vice-President Eshwar Rao in his address said “It is difficult to find pure air to breathe in New Delhi due to global warming. Mysuru is the safest place in all terms. This is because of the cooperation of the people who have succeeded in maintaining greenery in city. There are people who are killing trees.”

Every year we are converting lakes into parks. We have succeeded in converting eight lakes into parks and five more are underway, he added.

Eshwar Rao, who had sponsored 1,000 saplings and tree-guards was felicitated by D. Madegowda. Adichunchanagiri Mutt Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and Lakshmikantha Reddy planted saplings on the occasion.

Sri Somanatha Swamiji also spoke. Corporator Prema Shankaregowda presided. Former Corporator Shivanna, Corporators K.V. Sridhar, Pailwan Srinivas, Usha Kumar and Ramesh, Shikshkarni Central School (V. Venkatagiri Education Trust) Treasurer Lingaraju, Lokesh of J.K. Tyres, Lions Club International (317A) Region XV Chairperson Ln. K. Shivappa and others were present on the occasion.