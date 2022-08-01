Uniform and safety equipment distributed to Pourakarmikas

August 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan’s 61st birthday celebrations, Varuna MLA Dr. Yatindra Siddharamaiah distributed uniforms and safety equipment to Pourakarmikas at a programme organised under the aegis of Karnataka Rajya Samvidhana Rakshana Samiti at Town Hall premises here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yathindra said that R. Dhruvanarayan, who is also the former Chamarajanagar MP, is a big asset to Congress Party in the State, especially in Old Mysuru region. Maintaining that Dhruvanarayan is leading a simple and humble life, he said that the former MP was among the most notable Parliamentarians. Pointing out that Dhruvanarayan has guided him on several issues and matters, Dr. Yathindra said that he cannot forget the advice he has received from the senior Congress leader.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah in his address, recalled the guidance provided by Dhruvanarayan when he contested the twin-member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Legislative Council Polls from Local Bodies late last year. He was grateful to the efforts made by Dhruvanarayan and former CM Siddharamaiah for ensuring his (Thimmaiah) emphatic victory in the MLC polls, he added.

City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Samvidhana Rakshana Samiti President Bhaskar, T. Narasipur TMC President Madan, former President Somu, Congress leader Bhaskar Gowda, Shivaprasad, Manjunath, Basavanna and others were present.