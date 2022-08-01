Cloth bags distributed to public and traders
August 1, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of World Nature Conservation Day,  the Mysuru division of Akhila Bharatiya Grahaka Panchayat distributed cloth bags and nature conservation pamphlets to members of the public and traders across the city yesterday.

Addressing the customers and traders at the M.G. Road vegetable market, MCC Health Officer Dr. Nagaraj asked the public to shun plastic covers. Noting that everyone should develop the practice of carrying cloth bags to markets, he said that such a practice will largely help in avoiding use of plastic covers.

Maintaining that cloth bags are eco-friendly, he appealed the public to join hands with the MCC for putting an end to all single-use plastic articles. 

Contending that excessive use of plastics will disturb the ecological balance, he said that the Central and the State Governments have banned usage of single-use plastics, which are less than 40-Microns. He asked the public and traders to shun plastic covers and other articles made out of thin plastic.

Devaraja Market Health Officer Tejaswini, Corporator Jagadeesh, leaders Vikram Iyengar, Suma, Apoorva Suresh, Shivaraj  and others were present.

