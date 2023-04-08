Journalists asked to undergo health check-up at least once a year

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr.8 (RK&DM) – Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent, Jayadeva Hospital, Mysuru, has called upon all journalists to undergo medical check-up at least once a year, no matter even if they are hale and healthy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a heart check-up camp for scribes and their family members organised by Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) at Jayadeva Hospital on KRS road here this morning.

Expressing concern over growing number of people dying of heart ailments in the country, Dr. Sadananda said that journalists, who are eager in discharging their duties, should not ignore their health amidst professional compulsions and competitions. Noting that heart ailments and diabetes are at an alarmingly high level, he said that changing lifestyles is mainly responsible for this.

“It is a matter of real concern that people in the younger age group of 35-40 years are increasingly becoming victims of heart attacks over the past 4-5 years. This may be because of a stressful life and changing lifestyles. There are many instances where people who are brought to the Hospital following heart attack, die even before admission. Leading a healthy and contentful life is the key for a long life,” he said while stressing on the need for everyone to undergo regular health check-ups.

MDJA President S.T. Ravi-kumar (RK), in his address, said that journalists often tend to ignore their own health in their eagerness for reporting. Main-taining that such negligence will lead to health complications, he said that journalists must understand the importance of having regular health check-ups. MDJA has organised this camp for this very purpose, he added.

Lauding Jayadeva Hospital for yeoman service to the society, Ravikumar recalled the vision, efforts and services of Jayadeva Hospital, Bengaluru, Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath in taking the Institute to international levels.

Blood Pressure (BP), Sugar, Blood tests, ECG, ECHO etc., were conducted at the camp.TMT Test was also done for those recommended by doctors.

Jayadeva Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr. M. Pashupathi, Nursing Officer Harish Kumar, PRO Vani Mohan, NABH Co-ordinator Syed Mateen, MDJA General Secretary M. Subra-manya, Secretary Subbanna, Vice-President Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj), Director Shivamurthy Juptimath and others were present.