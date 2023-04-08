‘The Outsider in Art’ expo to feature artwork by an autistic person

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 8- Aniruddha Jairam, a person with autism, is holding an exhibition titled ‘The Outsider in Art,’ to showcase his artwork at The Heritage House near Kukkarahalli Lake in city.

The exhibition is open to the public on Apr. 15 (6 pm – 9 pm) and Apr. 16 (10.30 am to 9 pm). Admission is free.

Twenty-seven-year-old Aniruddha has been a resident of Mysuru for over a decade. His unique perspective and creativity have produced a stunning collection of paintings that offer a glimpse into his world.

The exhibition will showcase a range of art from vibrant abstracts to captivating landscapes. Each piece is a reflection of the artist’s inner world, a world filled with wonder, imagination and colours.

A curated note about Aniruddha by artist Shoaib Chadkhan: ‘Some may consider the works of Aniruddha Jairam Art Brut or Raw Art; he has no formal training in art and has little connection to traditional art world narratives that revolve around an artist’s finished work. In the truest sense, Aniruddha’s work is a collection that defies descriptions and definitions. The term “outsider art” was coined by art critic Roger Cardinal to describe the work of artists who are self-taught or work outside the regular realms of contemporary art. When you view Aniruddha’s work in this spirit, you will see a rawness in the canvases that portray only an immediacy of joyous creative expression – and nothing else. This show is an insight into what I believe is the heart of self-acceptance – inhabiting your whole authentic self – without the need to judge or feel judged. And that can only happen when one is an “outsider.” Let us celebrate the outsider who dwells inside all of us.’