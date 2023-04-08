‘Sri Vidyavisharada Sri Jayachamarajendra Vaaggeya Vaibhava’ book released

April 8, 2023

Mysuru, Apr. 8 (SPN&TRR)- ‘Sri Vidyavisharada Sri Jayachamarajendra Vaaggeya Vaibhava’, a book written by Vidwan V. Nanjundaswamy, was released by Mysore Brothers — violinists Mysore M. Nagaraj and Dr. Mysore M. Manjunath — at a function organised by Nrityagiri Performing Arts and Research Centre at Ramagovinda Rangamandira in Ganabharathi premises, Kuvempunagar, recently.

Speaking after releasing the book, Vid. Nagaraj said that author has written everything in detail. “In the book, apart from giving information about music, the writer has exhibited his ability to guide in a way which is endearing. I want to see more such books from Vidwan Nanjundaswamy,” he added.

Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao of Noopura Kalavidaru Samskrutika Trust, who spoke about the book, said that it gives valuable information about music, dance and Mysore Wadiyars.

“Vidwan Nanjundaswamy has written the book by blending meaning and summary in a creative way. The book is written in such a way that even music-lovers can make use of it. The 456-page book has 98 articles which have been divided into three parts — Sangeetha Kritigalu Vaggeyakarara Rachane (musical compositions and works of lyricist and composer), extensive information about Mysore & Wadiyars and articles about reactions of scholars, Prof. Rao concluded.

Later, Vid. Sumanth, Vid. Manjunath, Vid. A. Radhesh & Vid. S. Manjunath presented a violin concert. A dance programme based on Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar’s compositions by city’s various Dance School teachers and their disciples — Vid. Badri Divya Bhushan, Vid. K.R. Vishwa Deep, Vidu. Sindhu, Vidu. Jyothi Hegde and disciples, Vidu. Chethana Radhakrishna and disciples, Vidu. Anjana Bhushan and Vidu. Varija Nalige and disciples — enthralled the audience.

RSS Pranth Sanghachalak M. Venkatram presided. Dr. Kripa Phadke and H.S. Umadevi Nanjundaswamy were present.