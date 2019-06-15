International Day of Yoga rehearsal tomorrow: Traffic banned near Race Course

Mysuru: As the rehearsal for International Day of Yoga will be held at Race Course tomorrow, City Police have banned traffic from 5 am to 10 am on roads near the Race Course.

Movement of all vehicles (except vehicles of participants) has been banned on Nanjangud Road from JSS College junction via Truck Terminal Road up to Race Course Circle. From Kurubarahalli Circle till Race Course Circle and from the Under Bridge on M.G. Road till Race Course Circle.

City Police have asked vehicles plying towards Nanjangud Road to proceed via JSS College junction to Nanjangud side. Similarly, vehicles plying on Lalitha Mahal Road from Kurubarahalli Circle, have to take a right turn at Kurubarahalli Circle and proceed on Vayu Vihar Road to reach M.G. Road and proceed further.

Vehicles plying on Mirza Road towards Mysuru Zoo should proceed straight to reach Nazarbad Circle and proceed further.

Meanwhile, KSRTC buses to Kollegal and T. Narasipur side should proceed via Hardinge Circle, Mirza Road, Vasanth Mahal Road, Nazarbad Circle, Male Mahadeshwara Road, Vayu Vihar Road, Kurubarahalli Circle and take a left turn to proceed on Lalitha Mahal Road.