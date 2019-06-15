MUDA site sold by creating fake documents

Buyer lodges complaint against three persons

Mysuru: Alleging that he has been cheated by three persons who created fake documents of a Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site and sold the same to him, the buyer of the site has lodged a complaint at Lakshmipuram Police Station in this regard.

While the buyer, who was cheated, is Chandan, the three persons who allegedly cheated him are Anitha, her husband Devendra and Krishnamurthy.

Chandan, in his complaint on June 13, has stated that his relative Krishnamurthy had introduced Anitha about one-and-a-half years back saying that she was working in MUDA and would get him a site of defaulters in less price through e-auction.

Krishnamurthy also told Chandan that he had bought a house from MUDA with the help on Anitha. Believing them, Chandan gave Anitha and Devandra Rs.73 lakh in cash and cheque.

The complaint further stated that after receiving the cash and cheque, Anitha and Devendra created a fake document of MUDA allotment letter and told Chandan that they would get the site registered in his name soon and gave Chandan the fake document. When Chandan got the document verified, he came to know that it was fake.

On June 7, when Chandan enquired with Anitha and Devendra about the fake document, they are said to have told him (Chandan) that it was a fake document and threatened Chandan, following which Chandan has lodged a complaint against the three at Lakshmipuram Police Station.