Mysuru Traffic Police conduct special drive

Seize 66 vehicles sans documents, insurance

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Traffic Police, who conducted a Special Drive at Udayagiri Police limits on Thursday, have seized 66 vehicles without documents.

City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and DCP M. Muthuraj supervised the Traffic Police team comprising five Inspectors of all five Traffic Police Stations in city, 10 Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Constables numbering more than 20, which was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) G.N. Mohan.

The Special Drive was conducted simultaneously at 13 junctions during which 42 autorickshaws, 22 two-wheelers, one Maruti Omni van and one car were seized as the owners of these vehicles failed to produce documents and insurance of the vehicles.

The seized two-wheelers were brought to the Police Station and the vehicle owners were asked to produce the vehicle documents and take their two-wheelers. Even four-wheelers were checked for documents.

ACP Mohan said that similar drives will continue in city and has asked vehicle owners to carry all relevant documents of the vehicle while driving or riding and produce the same during checking.