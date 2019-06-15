Mysuru Zoo to get five Asiatic Lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo

Mysuru: The Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden (Mysuru Zoo) will soon get five Asiatic Lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo in Gujarat under the Animal Exchange Programme between the zoos.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni said that at present, the Mysuru Zoo has two Asiatic Lions and with the new arrivals, the number will go up to seven. The lions from Sakkarbaug Zoo will be two males and three females.

“We have been communicating with the Sakkarbaug Zoo authorities and recently a delegation led by Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and felicitated him. During our discussion, we mentioned about the transfer of the lions to Mysuru and the Gujarat CM assured of all help,” Kulkarni said.

The team also visited Sakkarbaug to see the lions that will be exchanged.

In exchange to the five Asiatic Lions, Mysuru Zoo will give two hippopotamus (one male and one female) and three Indian Gaurs (one male and two females) to Sakkarbaug Zoo. Mysuru Zoo has 11 hippopotamus and over 30 Indian Gaurs.

ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi (second from right) greeting Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently as others look on.

Transportation of lions from Gujarat will take time as that State is witnessing a temperature of 45 to 50 degrees now.

“Lions are very sensitive animals and we cannot take the risk of transporting them in this hot weather. We will have to wait for the temperature to come down before we take a decision to shift the lions,” he said.

Before taking hippos and Indian Gaurs to Gujarat, a team of Sakkarbaug Zoo staff will come to Mysuru to take training on how to maintain the animals in Gujarat.

They will be provided training on temperature control, location, food habits and other related aspects, the Zoo Executive Director added.