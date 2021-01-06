Intl. Webinar on ‘Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Intellectual Property Rights’ from tomorrow

January 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Department of Chemistry, St. Philomena’s College (Autonomous), Mysuru, in association with Visvesvaraya Trade Promotional Centre (VTPC) under the aegis of Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Karnataka, has organised a three-day International Webinar on ‘Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Intellectual Property Rights’ from Jan.7 to Jan.9.

The webinar will be inaugurated by Rev. Msgr. Leslie Moras, Episcopal Vicar for Educational and Health Ministries, Diocese of Mysuru, tomorrow at 2 pm.

The keynote address will be delivered by Prof. K.M. Mahadevan, former Registrar (Evaluation), University of Mysore.

The resource person for the first session from 2.30 to 3.30 pm will be Dr. K. Shridhara Bhat, Technical Coordinator, ArkGen Pharma Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru who will speak on “Interesting aspects of Fluorine Chemistry”. In the second session from 3.30 to 4.30 pm, Bindu Sharma, Founder and CEO of Origiin IP solutions, Bengaluru will speak on “Relevance of IPR for Pharma Industry”.

The speakers for the second and third day are Prof. N.S. Srinivasulu, Professor of Law, National University of Juridicial Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata; Dr. Basappa, Department of Studies in Organic Chemistry, University of Mysore; Dr. Nikhil R. Gandasi, Department of Medical Cell Biology, Uppsala University, Sweden and Dr. Devaraja Acharya, West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust, Watford, UK.

There will be live You Tube streaming and the link for the registered participants will be sent to their respective e-mail ids. It is open for all and there is no registration fee. However, participants should register initially and registered attendees will get an e-certificate. Interested may contact Coordinators Dr. Alphonsus D’Souza on Mob: 8762461532 and Bindu Noronha on Mob: 8147499281.

The valedictory session will be held on Jan.9 at 4 pm. On both inaugural and valedictory sessions, Rev. Fr. Dr. Bernard Prakash Barnis, Rector-Manager of St. Philomena’s Institutions and Dr. T. Ruth Shantha Kumari, Principal will be present.