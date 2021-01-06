Webinar on utilisation of agri wastes for farmers and entrepreneurs

Mysore/Mysuru: Renu Agrawal, Ex-Chief Scientist and Rural Programme Coordinator, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has been invited to deliver a webinar on the “Utilisation of agricultural wastes to high valued products” by “Agriculture Information” headed by Kartik Isvarmurti, a graduate of Delhi School of Economics and Oxford University, UK. The agriculture website www.agricultureinformation.com with 3,00,000 members connects growers, buyers and experts. There will be discussions with farmers, entrepreneurs, academic experts, young professionals, trade representatives, and policy makers. Interested can register and join the online meeting to be held on Jan.18 at 11 am.
The meeting link is https://www.agricultureinformation.com/?_page=2.
