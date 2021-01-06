Webinar on utilisation of agri wastes for farmers and entrepreneurs
News

Webinar on utilisation of agri wastes for farmers and entrepreneurs

January 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Renu Agrawal, Ex-Chief Scientist and Rural Programme Coordinator, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru, has been invited to deliver a webinar on the “Utilisation of agricultural wastes to high valued products” by “Agriculture Information” headed by Kartik Isvarmurti, a graduate of Delhi School of Economics and Oxford University, UK.  The agriculture website www.agricultureinformation.com  with 3,00,000 members connects growers, buyers and experts. There will be discussions with farmers, entrepreneurs, academic experts, young professionals, trade representatives, and policy makers. Interested can register and join the online meeting to be held on Jan.18 at 11 am. 

The meeting link is https://www.agricultureinformation.com/?_page=2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching