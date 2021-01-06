Avail 50 percent discount offer from Jan.8 to 10

January 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Good news for shopaholics this weekend. Forum Centre City (Forum Mall), Nazarbad, Mysuru, is offering flat 50 percent discount sale from Jan.8 to 10 as part of its third anniversary celebrations.

Whatever you crave for — clothes, accessories, cosmetics, food, books, family entertainment, a touch of indulgence or a dose of excitement — your favourite shopping destination is all geared up to celebrate this new year and more.

The sale is sure to add the perfect fashion statement to the start of the year with flat 50 percent off across your favourite brands like H&M, Lifestyle, Homecentre, Max, Pepe jeans, Zimson Watches, Ruosh , Hush Puppies, Crocs, Allen Solly, Soch, Forever New and The Body Shop to name a few.

This is one weekend you should be shopping at Mysuru’s favourite shopping destination that houses the best brands and has something for everyone!