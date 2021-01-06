Mysuru-Kadakola stretch to be a six-lane Highway

January 6, 2021

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha writes to Union Minister

Mysore/Mysuru: Soon you can zip to and fro Mysuru-Kadakola on a six-lane Highway as a proposal has been sent to the Centre to upgrade the existing four-lane Highway to a six-lane one. The distance between Mysuru and Kadakola is 18 kms and this particular stretch will be upgraded.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has written to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on the necessity of upgrading the Highway as the Mysuru-Nanjangud belt has seen tremendous development over the years and there is a need to provide better connectivity as there is more scope for economic development.

Years ago, work on upgrading the 21.51 km road between Mysuru and Nanjangud — from a two-lane one to four-lane road — was taken up along with widening of the National Highway on Kollegal-Kerala borders. Now the need has arisen to widen the same road into a six-lane Highway. The existing tolled road has been built by Minister of Road Transport and Highways and is being maintained by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In his letter, the MP has stated that the Mysuru-Nanjangud-Thandavapura stretch has been developed into an industrial hub with many industries including Asian Paints and TVS setting up factories there. Also there is a 100-acre Women Entrepreneurs Park at Thandya near Kadakola.

In addition, work on Inland Container Depot/ Multi Modal Logistic Park for Railways at Kadakola by Container Corporation of India is coming up in 61 acres of land, boosting transportation and industrial growth.

This apart, the Mysore Airport located at Mandakalli on National Highway 766 has seen good growth with over seven daily flights and plans are being worked out to make it an international airport with an expanded runway and other features. Also, the industrial, commercial and tourism vehicles coming to Mysuru and moving towards Ooty and Kozhikode have necessitated the widening of the National Highway to six-lane one, the MP noted.

Existing Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road 4-way lane needs improvement and the issue has assumed urgency in the wake of increased vehicular density, rapid industrial and economic growth, the MP stated and has urged the Union Minister to upgrade the road into a 6-lane Highway. Also, rest area facility, along with truck lay bye (paved area at the side of a Highway designated for drivers to stop in, for emergency parking) with dormitory for truck drivers to address the driver fatigue needs to be created to enhance safety of the commuter facilities, he added.