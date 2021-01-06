NIE students demand exam postponement

January 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Students of National Institute of Engineering (NIE) went on a snap strike yesterday demanding the postponement of Semester End Examination (SEE) in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

Hundreds of students gathered in front of the Institution and staged a protest against the management’s decision to hold the examination for third and final year courses from Jan. 18.

They contended that nearly 50 percent of them came from various districts and they had to come here to write examination.

Already, the second strain of Coronavirus had started appearing in the country and it was quite risky to ask students to come to Mysuru only to write examination. The College Management has insisted on bringing consent letter from parents as they did not want to take any risk if something happened to them.

Not wise: Meanwhile, R. Ashok Anand, Vice-President, NIE-MC, said it was not wise on the part of students to go on snap strike without talking directly with the management. The NIE comes under the ambit of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and any decision on the postponement of examination must be taken by the Varsity. The college had taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of exam-attending students. While the examination was less than 10 days, it was not correct on the part of students to go on strike.