Kidwai Cancer Unit to open in city soon

October 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has expressed confidence that a Unit of Kidwai Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru, would be established in Mysuru soon.

The MP said that he along MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj met Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Director Dr. Ramachandra, who was in city recently and held discussions with him.

Simha said that Kidwai Cancer Hospital Unit would be established at a cost of Rs. 250 crore at the Super-Speciality Hospital-Trauma Care Centre premises on KRS Road soon and added that Dr. Ramachandra said that about 50-acre land was required to establish the hospital in Mysuru. The MP informed that Dr. Ramachandra has been assured that the required land would be identified and given to Kidwai.