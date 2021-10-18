Kidwai Cancer Unit to open in city soon
News

Kidwai Cancer Unit to open in city soon

October 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has expressed confidence that a Unit of Kidwai Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru, would be established in Mysuru soon.

The MP said that he along MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj met Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Director Dr. Ramachandra, who was in city recently and held discussions with him.

Simha said that Kidwai Cancer Hospital Unit would be established at a cost of Rs. 250 crore at the Super-Speciality Hospital-Trauma Care Centre premises on KRS Road soon and added that Dr. Ramachandra said that about 50-acre land was required to establish the hospital in Mysuru. The MP informed that Dr. Ramachandra has been assured that the required land would be identified and given to Kidwai.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching