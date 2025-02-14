Investigating Officer transferred

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP S.N. Sandesh Kumar, the Investigating Officer (IO) in the Udayagiri stone-pelting case, was abruptly transferred last night. Along with him, the ACPs of Mysuru’s Devaraja and Vijayanagar Sub Divisions and Traffic Division have also been transferred, with no new postings assigned. Mohammad Sharif Rawathar from the CID (Bengaluru) has been appointed as the new CCB ACP, while K. Rajendra takes over as the ACP of Devaraja Subdivision. M. Shiva Shankar, formerly the Assistant Director of Karnataka Police Academy, has been transferred as the ACP of the Mysuru Traffic Sub Division.

Sandesh Kumar, Shanthamallappa (Devaraja Sub Division ACP), S.G. Gajendra Prasad (Vijayanagar Sub Division ACP) and Parashuramappa (Traffic Sub Division ACP) have been directed to report to the Police Headquarters in Bengaluru.