Kadamba Ranga Habba from tomorrow

February 14, 2025

Mysuru: A three-day Kadamba Ranga Habba will be held at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises here from tomorrow (Feb. 15), said Kadamba Ranga Vedike President Rajashekara Kadamba, here yesterday.

Addressing the media persons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he said the theatre festival would be inaugurated by senior artiste Shankar Ashwath at 6.30 pm tomorrow.

Department of Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy will be the chief guest. Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and Ranga Samaja member H.S. Suresh Babu will be present.

Following the inaugural event, State-awardee Y.M. Puttannaiah and troupe will present rangageethe at 7 pm.

On Feb. 16, artistes of Shanthala Kala Group will stage the play ‘Ashwaghosha’ at 7 pm.

On Feb. 17, Sanchalana Mysuru will be staging the play ‘Chithraturaga Nyaya Artaath Keertiya Avanthara’ at 7 pm. Entry for public is free. Vedike Vice-President U.S. Ramanna, Treasurer D. Thippanna, members Ashwath Kadamba and D. Nagendra Kumar were present.