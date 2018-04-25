IPL 2018: Rashid, Kaul bowl Sunrisers to 31-run win over Mumbai

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad produced a stunning bowling performance under pressure as they defended a small total of 118 to beat holders Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a low-scoring but engrossing IPL match on Tuesday.

Mumbai bowled out the visitors for a paltry 118 in 18.4 overs but then made a heavy weather of the modest target on a lively Wankhede Stadium track to be bowled out for the season’s lowest total of 87.

The visitors’ depleted bowling attack struck to their task brilliantly to bundle out the strong home team batting line-up in 18.5 overs as Mumbai slumped to their fifth defeat in six matches. This was the second lowest total defended in IPL history.

Scores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 118 in 18.4 overs (Kane Williamson 29, Yusuf Pathan 29, Mitchell C. 2 for 22, Hardik Pandya 2 for 20, Mayank Markande 2 for 15) bt Mumbai Indians: 87 in 18.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 34, Krunal Pandya 24, Siddarth Kaul 3 for 23, Rashid Khan 2 for 11). Rashid Khan was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match.’