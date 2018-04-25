Teresian College felicitates outgoing sports students

The Department of Physical Education, Teresian College, felicitated students who excelled in sports during the Sports valedictory programme recently.

Rev. Dr. Sr. Sajitha, Director, Teresian Institutions, Mysuru, was the chief guest on the occasion. Rev. Sr. Anjali, Manager, Teresian Institution, Mysuru, presided.

During the occasion, students received Intramural Games Trophy and Overall Team Championship Trophy. Also, the college Management felicitated 18 outgoing sports students with Principal Scholarship for the year 2015-2018 in the presence of Dr. Veena D’ Almeida, Principal, Teresian College, Mysuru, staff and students.

The Programme was co-ordinated by College PE Director Anthony Moses.

Results

Chess: 1. Nisha Sharma (I B.Com); 2. Arpitha Pinto (III B.Sc).

Table Tennis: 1. Kavya (III B.Sc); 2. Lorina (III B.Com).

Tag-off-War: 1. M. Rachel (III B. Sc Team Capitan); 2. Manjula (I B.Sc Team Capitan).

Volleyball: 1. M. Rachel (III B.Sc) – Team Capitan; 2. P. Nithya (I,II & III BA Team Capitan).

Throwball: 1. A. Monica (III B.Sc Team Capitan); 2. P. Nithya (I,II & III BA Team Capitan).

Cricket: 1. S. Sharon (II B.Com Team Capitan); 2. Emily Shilu (I, II & III BBA Team Capitan).

Kabaddi: 1. Cicilya (I, II & III BA Team Capitan); 2. Poonam Kumari (II B.Com Team Capitan).

Overall Team Championship was bagged by the Department of Science which secured 26 points followed by the Department of Commerce with 16 points.