IPL 2021 full schedule announced
Sports

March 8, 2021

Mumbai Indians to begin title defence against Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 schedule was released yesterday. Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening encounter in Chennai on Apr. 9.

The eight-team tournament will be played across six cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The final of the 14th edition of the IPL will be played at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30. 

While fans returned during India’s Test series against England, the initial phase of the IPL will be played without spectators and a call on allowing crowds in the tournament will be taken at a later stage. 

There will be 11 double headers in this year’s IPL, with the afternoon game starting at 3.30 pm (IST) and all the evening games are scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm (IST). Also, all the play-offs and final will be played in Ahmedabad.

