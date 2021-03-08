COVID-19 vaccination: A pleasant and hassle-free experience at the Hospital

March 8, 2021

Sir,

This is to register, record and acknowledge the excellent service rendered by the staff of JSS Hospital, M.G. Road, Mysuru. My wife and I got jabbed against COVID-19 at the JSS Hospital this morning (5.3.2021). The Hospital experience was pleasant and hassle-free.

The process is organised in stages: Getting our token numbers by showing the original Aadhaar card, making payment, getting our Blood Pressure checked, having our IDs registered and getting vaccinated

At each stage, we were requested to sit in different waiting rooms which were spic-and-span, with chairs placed keeping ‘social distancing’ in mind. After the vaccination, we were asked to take rest in another waiting room for 30 minutes. As we rested, two doctors came and inquired about our health history.

Everything had been very well-organised. At every stage, polite staff guided us and there was absolutely no scope for any confusion. Besides, there were sign boards to guide us through. The service was excellent and memorable.

PS: Please carry an alternative photo ID (PAN or Driving Licence) in original along with Aadhaar. In our case, there was some problem while registering Aadhaar and we were asked for an alternative ID. Luckily, we had PAN card handy.

– R. Sundara Murthy, Siddartha Layout, 5.3.2021

