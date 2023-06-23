Ismail Optical launches new e-commerce website

June 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Ismail Optical Co., a renowned optical industry leader with 91-year legacy, entered the digital era with the launch of their e-commerce website www.lookspexy.com. This brings their trusted services and top-quality eyewear to customers’ homes, offering unparalleled convenience and access.

Recognising the evolving preferences of their valued customers, Ismail Optical Co. embraces technology with their new online platform. Now, customers can browse and purchase from a vast collection of prescription glasses, sunglasses, reading glasses and specialty eyewear, catering to diverse styles and vision needs. The user-friendly interface ensures a seamless shopping experience.

Customers can easily navigate categories, filter preferences and even try on frames virtually with cutting-edge augmented reality technology soon. Detailed product descriptions and high-resolution images empower customers to make well-informed decisions.

Expert guidance is just a click away. Ismail Optical Co.’s experienced optometrists and opticians are available online via WhatsApp, addressing customer needs promptly and effectively. Virtual consultations with optometrists offer professional eye care advice, from discussing concerns to obtaining prescriptions, all from the comfort of home.

Ismail Optical sources eyewear from trusted manufacturers and customers can trust that they are receiving genuine, high-quality products that meet the strict standards set by Ismail Optical Co.