Jackfruit Festival in city on June 24 and 25

June 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sahaja Samrudha, in collaboration with GIZ and Namma Farmers Market, has organised a Jackfruit Festival-2023 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city on June 24 and 25 between 10 am and 8 pm.

Now in its 3rd year, the Jackfruit Fest brings together the incredible flavours and cultural significance of this fruit, offering a feast for the senses and a delightful journey through its many culinary possibilities.

At the Jackfruit Food Bazaar, renowned chefs, passionate food vendors and innovative entrepreneurs will showcase their creativity and culinary skills through an impressive range of jackfruit-inspired dishes.

From savoury to sweet, you’ll discover jackfruit infused delicacies that push the boundaries of taste and ignite your palate. Sample juicy jackfruit burgers, tangy jackfruit salsa, heavenly jackfruit desserts and a lot more surprises will be there.

Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, will inaugurate the Festival. Prof. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Hesaraghata, Bengaluru, will release Jack Recipes booklet.

The Festival introduces Red, White and Yellow fleshed fruits from different parts of Karnataka, which are exclusive for their taste, shape and firm bulbs.

The event also features sale of popular jackfruit variety seedlings like Rudrakshi halasu, Siddu kempu halasu, Bairachandra, Sarva Ruthu, Shankara, Varada Sree, Tubagere Halasu, Thai red, Vietnam super early, Gumless jack, Nagachandra, Lalbagh Madura and many more. More than 50 groups are bringing different kinds of jackfruit and value-added products, millets, pulses, organic seeds, desi rice, cold press oil and organic produce for display and sale at the venue.

Competitions galore: Jackfruit lifting competition will be held on June 24 at 6 pm; Jackfruit food competition on June 25 at 12 noon; Jackfruit eating competition on June 25 at 2 pm; Jackfruit drawing competition for children on June 25 at 10 am.

For details, contact Komal on Mob: 98809-08608 or Rajath on Mob: 99588-02280.

