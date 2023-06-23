CESC unearths 27 cases of power theft in Hassan

June 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Several teams attached to the Vigilance Squad of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), conducted simultaneous raids at Hassan, Holenarasipur and Arkalgud taluks in Hassan district yesterday and unearthed 27 cases of illegal power connections.

The teams raided eight places from 9 am to 5 pm at Somanahalli, Bidarakoppal including the three taluks of Hassan district.

The perpetrators had drawn power connections directly from the poles and were using the facility illegally without fixing any meters for domestic, commercial and industrial purposes, causing a loss of several crores of rupees to CESC.

Acting on the guidance of CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy and SP of Vigilance Squad Rashmi Paraddi, the raids were carried out under the joint leadership of Dy.SP Dharmendra Kumar and CESC Executive Engineer Tabassum.

The teams also included Inspector Shivamadaiah from Mysuru, Junior Engineer (JE) Kausar, Inspector Azaruddin from Chamarajanagar and staff Yogesh and Hemanth, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Rahim, Lineman Prakash, Inspector Mahadeva Swamy from Madikeri, AEE Tilak, Sub-inspector Krishnamurthy from Mandya, JE Latha and others.

Cases have been registered at CESC Vigilance Station in Hassan.