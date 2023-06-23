CESC unearths 27 cases of power theft in Hassan
News

CESC unearths 27 cases of power theft in Hassan

June 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Several teams attached to the Vigilance Squad of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC),  conducted simultaneous raids at Hassan, Holenarasipur and Arkalgud taluks in Hassan district yesterday and unearthed 27 cases of illegal power connections.

The teams raided eight places from 9 am to 5 pm at Somanahalli, Bidarakoppal including the three taluks of Hassan district.

The perpetrators had drawn power connections directly from the poles and were using the facility illegally without fixing any meters for domestic, commercial and industrial purposes, causing a loss of several crores of rupees to CESC.

Acting on the guidance of CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy and SP of Vigilance Squad Rashmi Paraddi, the raids were carried out under the joint leadership of Dy.SP Dharmendra Kumar and CESC Executive Engineer Tabassum.

The teams also included Inspector Shivamadaiah from Mysuru, Junior Engineer (JE) Kausar, Inspector Azaruddin from Chamarajanagar and staff Yogesh and Hemanth, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Rahim, Lineman Prakash, Inspector Mahadeva Swamy from Madikeri, AEE Tilak, Sub-inspector Krishnamurthy from Mandya, JE Latha and others.

Cases have been registered at CESC Vigilance Station in Hassan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching