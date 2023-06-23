Property dispute drives three of family to end lives

June 23, 2023

Chamarajanagar: A long-standing property dispute drove a man, his wife and 14-year-old daughter to end their lives in Chamarajanagar District.

The victims have been identified as Mahadevaswamy (42), his wife Savitha (33) and their daughter Sinchana (14). A suicide note was found, requesting punishment for the deceased person’s sisters, whose names were mentioned. After writing the note, the mother and daughter consumed poison while Mahadevaswamy hung himself to the ceiling, the Police said.

The incident came to light this morning at Bedarapura village, when neighbours knocked at the door of the house. Usually, the family rose early as Mahadevaswamy leaves for the fields and Savitha used to light the kitchen fire at dawn. But today, as no one came out, the villagers got suspicious.

Mahadevaswamy was primarily engaged in agriculture, while Savitha worked as a tailor to gain some additional income. They have two daughters, one of whom was pursuing college studies and residing at her grandfather’s house.

The younger daughter, Sinchana, was in the 9th standard and lived with her parents. Currently, the entire village is in shock and grief over the three deaths. A large number of villagers and relatives gathered in front of the house sympathising with the college-going girl who has now lost her blood relatives.

Villagers and other family members said that Mahadevaswamy’s sisters had approached the Court of law over the property dispute and the Court had adjudicated the case.

According to the Police, initially, the wife and daughter took the extreme step, followed by Mahadevaswamy hanging himself. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Chamarajanagar Police, and SP Padmini Sahu visited the scene and has ordered an investigation.