It is a victory for the party and leaders: Dr. D. Thimmaiah

December 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Congress candidate Dr. D. Thimmaiah, who won the MLC elections from Mysuru-Chamarajanagar twin segment yesterday, attributed his victory to party leaders and elected representatives who toiled for his victory.

“This is my first election and I emerged victorious thanks to party leaders, elected representatives and party workers,” he said. Dr. Thimmaiah said that he entered politics after serving the healthcare sector for 35 years. He retired from Government service in 2003 and joined JD(S). He switched sides in 2012 as he did not get any party post and became a staunch follower of former CM Siddharamaiah.

“I have got another opportunity to serve the public and the Congress party has permitted me to contest elections,” he said.

“Electoral politics is new to me and this is the victory of the party, leaders and workers. It is not my victory. Former CM Siddharamaiah has ensured that I won the elections and he was monitoring the canvassing and the electoral process. He spoke individually to the electorate and conveyed the message that the party must win in the old Mysuru region,” he said.

Dr. Thimmaiah also thanked KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar for giving him the ticket and reposing faith, Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, former Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and all the Congress MLAs, leaders and party workers in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt who have actively participated in the elections.

“The Congress has over 4,000 voters and this primarily ensured my victory and I am committed to do good work in the constituency,” he said. Dr. Thimmaiah also recalled the contribution of MLA G.T. Devegowda and his son G.D. Harish Gowda that helped him emerge victorious. He recalled that both the leaders had asked their supporters to vote for Congress.