I have answered to allegations by winning: C.N. Manjegowda

December 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: JD(S) candidate C.N. Manjegowda who also won the MLC election in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar twin segment yesterday said that though he had contested polls in the last moment, voters did not betray him.

“I am indebted to voters for having faith in me and also party leaders former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Ministers H.D. Revanna and S.R. Mahesh for actively canvassing for me and ensuring my victory in whatever time was available for canvassing. All the party leaders and workers stood by me and I will work in such a way that the aspirations of people are not belied,” he said.

He said that he would work for the welfare and autonomy of Gram Panchayats (GPs)and strive to bring more and more grants to grassroots level. All efforts would be made to strengthen the GPs. “Many people had levelled baseless allegations against me and I have answered them through votes. I will prove the allegations wrong by offering good service,” he said.