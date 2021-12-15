I take responsibility for my defeat, but will wage a legal battle: Raghu Kautilya

December 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Raghu R. Kautilya, BJP candidate for the MLC election in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar seat, who lost the post in the last minute said that he would accept defeat and own up responsibility. “But I will wage a legal battle,” he said.

Raghu lost the elections during the elimination round and that round paved the victory of JD(S) candidate Manjegowda. “I have extensively toured the Constituency and met all the electorate for over a year and I had constant contact with all BJP MLAs and MPs and the District Minister. All had cooperated with me and I was confident of winning the polls in the first preferential vote,” he said.

“In the first preferential vote I was in second place and I faced a problem in the second preferential vote that is crucial for victory. I just needed 56 votes and my nearest rival Manjegowda needed six votes and the Electoral Officer decided to go for elimination round counting where I lost,” Raghu said.

The counting process necessitated the counting of second preferential votes and the entire scenario changed with the JD(S) candidate who had accepted defeat emerging victorious, he noted.

“Based on the suggestions of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and other leaders, I requested the Electoral Officer to order for recounting of votes. But the Officer rejected my request and noted in the files that recounting was not possible at this stage. I will wage a legal battle against this move after discussing the issue with leaders,” he added.

Turning emotional, Raghu said that all elected representatives, MLAs, MPs and District Minister, party workers and nominated members of the party canvassed in his favour but he lost. “I thank each one of them who have supported me and it is because of them I came near to victory. If I was elected, I would have strived hard to change the face of the Panchayat system. Unfortunately, it is not possible now. But I will work for the party till my last breath,” Raghu said.