MLA S.R. Mahesh thanks voters for electing JD(S) candidate

December 15, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanking the voters for electing JD(S) candidate C.N. Manjegowda from the dual member Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Legislative Council seat from Local Authorities Constituency, K.R. Nagar JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh said that the party would have won by a bigger margin had there been elected bodies of Zilla Panchayats (ZPs), Taluk Panchayats (TPs) and other Local Bodies in the two districts.

Addressing a press meet at his office near Ramavilas Road here this morning, Mahesh lauded the efforts of party workers and leaders in the victory of Manjegowda and said that the party has been hugely enthused by the victory.

Referring to the recent remarks of MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) and MLC Sandesh Nagaraj against the party, Mahesh said that he has respect for GTD even now and asked him to change his mind on leaving the party.

Pointing out that the party treated GTD as a leader until yesterday, Mahesh said that the party would now recognise him as an MLA. Reminding GTD that he (GTD) had won from Chamundeshwari Assembly segment on the party ticket, symbol, strength and toil of JD(S) workers, Mahesh said he wanted to see GTD lead the party from the front in Mysuru in the next Assembly polls.

Replying to a question on why no action has been taken against GTD for his critical remarks against the party, Mahesh only said that the party top brass is watching all the developments and it is up to the party leaders to take action against him.

Accusing the Congress and BJP of trying to finish off the JD(S), the MLA said that the victory in Mysuru-Chamarajanagar will spur the party to fight the Assembly elections to fight with more vigour and confidence.

MLC-elect C.N. Manjegowda, who was fresh from his victory, also addressed the press meet and thanked voters for their work in the run up to the MLC polls.

Maintaining that he had not dreamt of becoming an MLC until just a few days ago, when top JD(S) leaders like H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy admitted him to the party and gave him the ticket for the MLC polls on the day he joined the party, Manjegowda said that he would strive to meet the aspirations of the people.

He sought the support of everyone in all his endeavours, while serving as an MLC.

Corporators Prema Shankaregowda, SBM Manju, former Mayors M.J. Ravikumar and R. Lingappa, leaders Beerihundi Basavanna, K.T. Cheluvegowda and others were present.