Jail for lockdown violators: DC

March 23, 2020

Second positive case reported in Mysuru; India’s tally jumps to 422, death toll at 7

MAJOR DECISIONS TO CURB COVID-19

150-bed District Hospital on KRS Road (Metagalli) will be converted into Emergency Virus Hospital

All positive persons will be shifted to the District Hospital from K.R. Hospital

Mysuru District Administration to take over B.M. Hospital on Hunsur Road in case there are more cases

Private Hospitals asked to submit a list of facilities to handle emergency patients and isolation cases

State Government gives full powers to DCs, Police Commissioners and SPs to enforce full lockdown

State ready to handle 80,000 cases

Free food for poor at Indira Canteens

Parcel service from hotels stopped due to misuse

Mysore/Mysuru: Coronavirus cases in Mysuru have jumped to two even as the State is battling to enforce a lockdown amidst spiralling cases. To send a message that the Police and the District Administration would not take any violation of lockdown rules lightly, criminal cases will be booked against violators and also jailed.

At a joint press conference held at the Office of the Deputy Commissioner that was streamed live on Facebook to send out the message loud and clear, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth declared that non-bailable criminal cases will be booked with immediate effect against violators under Section 270 of IPC. The Section says, whoever malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

The Police will strictly enforce the lockdown in the city, as this morning, almost-regular traffic was seen on roads despite instructions to people not to venture out unnecessarily. “Only one thing that can save all of us is staying home. Time has come to strictly adhere to all guidelines for a couple of weeks that are very crucial,” the officers said.

Heavy traffic movement at Shivarampet despite the lockdown, forcing the authorities to book criminal cases.

Second case in Mysuru

Meanwhile, second COVID-19 case was reported in Mysuru this morning. The first case was reported on Saturday. DC Abhiram Sankar confirmed the second case. The DC said, “A 46-year-old man from Kerala, who travelled from Dubai to Bengaluru tested positive. He came to India in last set of permitted flight. He arrived in Bengaluru on Mar. 22 and took a taxi to Mysuru and went to Meena Bazaar in Mysuru. Later he wanted to go to Kerala but caught fever and reported to K.R. Hospital where his tests revealed that he was COVID-19 positive.” The DC added that efforts were on to trace the taxi and the contact persons.

Elaborating on the lockdown measures, the DC said that only essential commodities like medicines, milk, vegetables, markets and grocery shops will be open. “We have directed hotels to stop parcel service as people have been misusing the gesture by eating at places outside the hotels and creating a nuisance. There will be no restrictions on transport of goods to the district. We are discouraging people from unnecessary assemblies and announcements are being made through mikes at public places for the people to stay away,” he said.

Industries will have skeletal staff who will work in shifts and vendors of essential commodities have been asked to wear masks and be at a distance from people.

Govt. puts varsities on high alert

The State Government has decided to utilise the guest houses in all Universities and vacant buildings under the Higher Education Department. Directing all the Universities and offices, the Higher Education Dept. asked authorities to fumigate all the guest houses, vacant hostels and keep them ready for any emergency situation in the future.

All the Vice-Chancellors have been instructed to designate one person as Nodal Officer and provide their contact details to the State Govt. Besides, the Dept. has also asked teachers and non-teaching staffers to join the work in an emergency situation to fight Covid-19.