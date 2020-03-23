People not taking Coronavirus lockdown seriously, rues PM
COVID-19, News

March 23, 2020

80 districts across the country fully shut

New Delhi: A day after India observed 14-hour-long Janata Curfew, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to point out that people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Several videos have emerged of people taking out rallies and crowding streets during the curfew on Sunday.

“Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the State Governments to get the rules and laws followed,” the PM tweeted this morning as confirmed cases in India crossed 400.

The Centre and State Governments have decided to completely lockdown 80 districts across the country where Coronavirus cases have been reported. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala announced lockdown in many districts.

