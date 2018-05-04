Jayanagar BJP MLA Vijayakumar dies of heart attack
News

Jayanagar BJP MLA Vijayakumar dies of heart attack

Bengaluru: B.N. Vijayakumar (60), a sitting BJP MLA from Jayanagar, died of a massive heart attack at a Bengaluru Hospital early this morning.

Vijayakumar, a long time BJP member, was a bachelor.

A BJP candidate from Jayanagar for the May 12 Assembly polls, Vijayakumar collapsed during a campaign rally in the Constituency late last evening, following which he was admitted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where he passed away at about 1 am. He was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar, having won in 2008 and 2013.

Following Vijayakumar’s death, the Election Commission has postponed the Assembly poll for Jayanagar seat, according to sources. Vijayakumar is the fifth sitting MLA to have died in recent months.

Former Minister and Congress MLA Qamarul Islam (Kalaburagi) passed away on Sept. 18 last year and later on H.D. Kote JD(S) MLA Chikkamadu passed away in November; Farmer leader and KRRS MLA from Melukote K.S. Puttannaiah in February this year and Belur  Congress MLA Y.N. Rudresh Gowda in March.

 

May 4, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Amit Shah in city tomorrow
PM flays Congress for ‘insulting’ Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa and General K.S. Thimayya
Pre-poll seizures cross Rs. 150 crore in State

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching