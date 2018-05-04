Jayanagar BJP MLA Vijayakumar dies of heart attack

Bengaluru: B.N. Vijayakumar (60), a sitting BJP MLA from Jayanagar, died of a massive heart attack at a Bengaluru Hospital early this morning.

Vijayakumar, a long time BJP member, was a bachelor.

A BJP candidate from Jayanagar for the May 12 Assembly polls, Vijayakumar collapsed during a campaign rally in the Constituency late last evening, following which he was admitted to Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where he passed away at about 1 am. He was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar, having won in 2008 and 2013.

Following Vijayakumar’s death, the Election Commission has postponed the Assembly poll for Jayanagar seat, according to sources. Vijayakumar is the fifth sitting MLA to have died in recent months.

Former Minister and Congress MLA Qamarul Islam (Kalaburagi) passed away on Sept. 18 last year and later on H.D. Kote JD(S) MLA Chikkamadu passed away in November; Farmer leader and KRRS MLA from Melukote K.S. Puttannaiah in February this year and Belur Congress MLA Y.N. Rudresh Gowda in March.