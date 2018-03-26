JD(S) functioning like second wing of RSS: Rahul Gandhi
Srirangapatna:  “Today JD(S) is functioning like a second wing of RSS,” alleged Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi.

He was speaking during the ‘Janashirvad Yatra’ at Kuvempu Circle on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road here yesterday.

The Congress Chief contended that JD(S) was claiming as a true secular party but unfortunately was functioning like a B-team of BJP.

Compensation: Referring to the gas balloon tragedy in the town recently, KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwara, expressing sorrow over the tragedy, announced a compensation of Rs.25,000 for each of the injured persons.

