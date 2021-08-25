JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda decides to join Congress

August 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Making his decision official, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) on Tuesday announced that he was going to join the Congress party.

Speaking to press persons here yesterday, GTD expressed his disappointment over the ‘ill treatment’ meted out to him in the JD(S). Stating that he was going to join the Congress, GTD thanked JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda for calling him recently in a bid to persuade him against leaving the party.

Expressing his displeasure over the attitude of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, GTD laid threadbare the insult that he faced in the JD(S) in the past two years. Lashing out at his fellow JD(S) MLA from K.R. Nagar S.R. Mahesh, the Chamundeshwari MLA recounted the discomfort that he faced even as a Minister in the JD(S)-Congress collation Government.

Maintaining that he will continue to be an MLA for the remaining 20 months, he said that he will be joining the Congress ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Expressing disappointment that the JD(S) failed to give the party ticket to his son G.D. Harishgowda from Hunsur in the Assembly polls, GTD alleged that former CM Kumaraswamy did not respond properly when Harishgowda sought his blessings after becoming the MCDCC Bank President.

Reiterating that he was insulted at every step in the JD(S), GTD alleged that he was sidelined even during the MCC polls and all such insults had forced him to stay away from the party’s activities. He has no other option other than leaving the JD(S), he said and added that he has already held talks with KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddharamaiah on joining the Congress.