Teams of 25 Officers, 80 Cops to crack Vidyaranyapuram dacoity case

August 25, 2021

Police announce Rs. 5 lakh reward for information about robbers

Mysore/Mysuru: The City Police have intensified their operations to arrest four dacoits who had looted Amruth Gold and Silver Palace in Vidyaranyapuram on the evening of Aug. 23 and shot dead 24-year-old bystander Chandru while escaping from the spot.

Apart from announcing a reward of Rs. 5 lakh for any information about the dacoits, the Police have got clear visuals and videos of the accused barging into the shop one after the other, their movements, gestures, conversations and activities inside the shop where they looted gold.

The Police have widely circulated the photos and videos of the dacoits on all social media platforms and in their official accounts and also have relayed them to other places as well as they suspect that the gang does not belong to Mysuru but outside.

With an aim to prevent the dacoits from fleeing the city, the Police had launched a nakabandi from the night of the incident itself and it is being continued even now but the Police has had little luck.

All the entry and exit points have been secured and even in the city centre, checking is on where the whereabouts of the motorists are inquired and also their vehicle registration numbers noted down.

The Police have obtained detailed statements from shop owner Dharmendra and also Chandru’s cousin Rajith on the details of the looted gold ornaments, the weapons the dacoits were carrying and other details.

Rs. 5 lakh reward

The Police said in a statement yesterday that a reward of Rs. 5 lakh will be given to anyone who gives information leading to arresting the accused.

The details will be kept confidential and the information can be shared on mobile number 94808-02200, the statement added. Different teams comprising 25 Officers and 80 staff members have been constituted to crack the daring dacoity case.

Local residents recall that one-and-a-half years back, a jewellery shop right in front of Amruth Gold and Silver Palace was targeted by two persons including a woman who came to the shop on the pretext of buying gold ornaments and left the place after stealing the ornaments. They were nabbed later after the local residents helped in identifying them.