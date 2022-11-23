JD(S) open to make a Muslim as Chief Minister: HDK

November 23, 2022

Kolar: JD(S) Legislature Party Leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that the party was open for making a Muslim leader as the Chief Minister if the JD(S) comes to power on its own in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters after his village stay at Kyalanur in Kolar taluk yesterday, Kumaraswamy said that the party State President C.M. Ibrahim had recently said that he could become the CM if Kumaraswamy shifts to national politics. Such talks can take place only in the JD(S), he maintained.

Asserting that Muslims too are an integrated part of our society and they are also Kannadigas as well, Kumaraswamy opined that there is nothing wrong in making a candidate from the minority community as the Chief Minister.

Arguing that the matter is not about giving an opportunity to a person, the JD(S) leader said resolving the problems of communities is more important.

Continuing, Kumaraswamy said his party was ready to make a Dalit and a woman as the Deputy Chief Minister if the party is voted to power with full majority.

He further said that he had not announced this just for bagging the votes of Dalit and other oppressed communities.