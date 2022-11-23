Excelsoft receives “Best Performer IT, ITES: Mysuru Region Award”
News

Excelsoft receives “Best Performer IT, ITES: Mysuru Region Award”

November 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., was awarded the “Best Performer IT, ITES: Mysuru Region”  at the recently concluded ‘STPI IT Exports Awards – 2022, Karnataka’ event held as part of Bengaluru Tech Summit-2022. Excelsoft has won this award for two consecutive years.

D. Sudhanva, CEO and Founder of Excelsoft Technologies, who was invited to share his thoughts on “Brand Mysuru” welcomed people from across the country and the world to come to Mysuru to start-up, scale-up and succeed.

Incorporated in the year 2000, Excelsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., provides innovative technology-based solutions catering to the needs of corporations, educational publishers, schools, universities, government and the defence sector.

Excelsoft architects, designs, and develops learning environments, assessment tools, digital content, and product solutions for some of the best-known companies and academic institutions worldwide.

