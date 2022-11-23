Seniors allowed to walk inside Manasagangothri campus

November 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The University of Mysore has relaxed restrictions permitting senior citizens to enter the vast campus of Manasagangothri for morning and evening walks.

Following the murder of retired Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni in Manasagangothri campus on the evening of Nov. 4, the University banned entry of walkers, joggers and also public vehicles into the campus. The ban was enforced at an emergency Syndicate meeting on Nov. 5.

Though the Syndicate resolved to ban entry of all public vehicles and outsiders to the campus fearing that entry of unknown persons who may cause problems including illegal activities, senior citizens had objected to the move as it curtailed their freedom to walk inside a lung space.

The seniors had argued that only the area of crime could be cordoned off instead of barricading the entire campus of more than 700 acres and contended that the University has taken the step either due to bureaucratic high-handedness or lack of wisdom. A group of senior citizens even staged a protest in front of the University main gate on Nov. 12.

After several rounds of talks and representations to the University, it has now been decided to open the gates only to the walking senior citizens both in the morning and evening.

However, the University will continue to restrict the entry of public and other vehicles. Only students, faculty, research scholars, academicians and administrative staff are being allowed after they produce valid identity cards.

Security guards at Paduvarahalli side of the University entrance, Bogadi Road side, SJCE side and B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Studies side are strictly implementing the rule.

Meanwhile, walking on the Kukkarahalli Lake area and its bund is open now. It was banned earlier as the Lake was full to its brim and there were leaking points at a couple of places. Now that the leakage has stopped with the reduction of water level, it is safe to walk, said the University authorities. However, the Lake is only open for walking. Couples and students entering the Lake in pairs are being discouraged.