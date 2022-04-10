JD(S) to launch ‘Janatha Jaladhare’ on April 16
April 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that the party’s ambitious ‘Janatha Jaladhare’ march for drinking water, would be launched on Apr. 16, marking Hanuma Jayanti.

He was addressing a preliminary meeting at a private hotel in the outskirts of city on Tuesday on the party’s preparations for the Legislative Council polls from South Graduates Constituency that is due to take place in a couple of months, .

Announcing  that the JD(S) has set out 15 campaign  vehicles for ‘Janatha Jaladhare,’ he said that water from Cauvery, Kabini and some other rivers will be collected and carried in these vehicles in a procession on designated routes and brought to Bengaluru.

Underlining the objectives of ‘Janatha Jaladhare,’ HDK said that the march focuses on highlighting the failure of the State in tapping water resources and injustice to Karnataka in inter-State disputes.

Coming back to the party’s preparations for the forthcoming Legislative Council polls, he asked the party workers  to gear up to meet the challenges posed by other candidates.

Dalit CM

When asked about a Swamiji challenging the JD(S) to make a Dalit as Chief Minister and a minority community leader as Deputy CM, Kumaraswamy said that his party was ready to make a Dalit as the CM if the opportunity arises.

Reminding that he had served as the Chief Minister twice, he said that the party has plans to construct a quality godown and a 30-bed Hospital in every Gram Panchayat and to provide qualitative education for all students right from LKG to Class 12 for free. He appealed the party workers to work with unity for ensuring victory of South Graduates Constituency Party                 candidate H.K. Ramu.

MLAs S.R. Mahesh, K. Mahadev, Ashwin Kumar, C.S. Puttaraju and D.C. Thammanna, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, party Corporators and a host of leaders were present.

